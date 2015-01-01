Abstract

LGB individuals coming out to heterosexual partners can be difficult in mixed-orientation relationships. This study examined the predictors and outcomes of LGB people's sexual orientation disclosure and perceived partner reactions. Participants (N = 417) were LGB adults residing in the US who came out to their heterosexual romantic partners. Path analysis results showed that LGB individuals' disclosure goals, internalized homophobia, and perceived power over partners were associated with degrees of disclosure and partners' reactions, which in turn were related to LGB disclosers' depressive symptoms and relationship satisfaction. The results have implications for coming out studies and suggest how, what, and when LGB people to come out to their heterosexual partners.

