Citation
Vandroux R, Granie MA, Jay M, Sueur C, Pelé M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 165: e106509.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34864347
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Pedestrian Behaviour Scale (PBS) is a self-report questionnaire that distinguishes five dimensions of pedestrian behaviour: violations, errors, lapses, aggressive behaviours and positive behaviours. This study aimed to meet three objectives: to trace the development of the PBS worldwide from 1997 to 2021, to report on its varied uses and to analyse the scientific validation of the different dimensions of pedestrian behaviour reflected by the PBS and its derivatives. DESIGN/METHODOLOGY: In this systematic literature review, we selected all works that cited the 2013 founding study of the PBS as well as all publications that cited the 2017 US validation of PBS which was frequently replicated around the world. We conducted an online database search using Web of Science, Google Scholar, ResearchGate and PubMed. After excluding duplicates, 116 studies were identified. A total of 30 studies were selected to meet our first two objectives and 14 studies were selected to meet our third objective.
Language: en
Keywords
Systematic review; Validation; Survey; Pedestrian behaviour; Pedestrian behaviour scale