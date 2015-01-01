Abstract

INTRODUCTION: South Carolina has experienced a surge in fatal overdoses, primarily fueled by opioid-involved overdose deaths. This work aims to quantify the burden of premature mortality due to fatal opioid-involved overdoses in South Carolina while documenting the contribution of synthetic opioids to excess mortality, examining substance specific geographic and demographic patterns of mortality burden, and measuring the effect of fatal opioid and synthetic opioid-involved overdoses on average lifespan.



METHODS: We obtained death certificates for fatalities involving opioids, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and psychostimulants (N = 3,726) in South Carolina from 2014 to 2018. Years of Potential Life Lost (YPLL) was used to examine gender, racial, and geographic disparities in mortality burden. We assessed the contribution of synthetic opioid poisoning to the overall opioid mortality burden over time and calculated the effect of fatal opioid and synthetic opioid-involved overdoses on average lifespan.



RESULTS: From 2014 to 2018, opioid-involved overdose deaths resulted in 124,451 YPLL. The average age of fatal male and female opioid-involved overdoses decreased 2.8 and 3.9 years, respectively. Synthetic opioids increasingly contributed to opioid YPLL, accounting for 22% in 2014 to 64% in 2018. Mortality burden was not shared equally between races, sexes, or rural/urban counties. The largest change occurred in black male synthetic opioid-involved deaths (2234%). Rural counties comprised 44-48% of the population adjusted YPLL despite containing 34% of the population.



CONCLUSION: Opioid-involved overdoses account for a critical cause of mortality in South Carolina, demonstrate significant impact on YPLL and highlight mortality burden disparities in gender, race, and rural/urban settings.

