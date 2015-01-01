Abstract

PURPOSE: Clinical research regarding impulsivity in patients with epilepsy is limited. The present study investigated the associations between impulsivity and seizure-related factors or suicidality in patients with epilepsy, independent of depression and anxiety.



METHODS: The multicenter study included 146 subjects (63% men). We utilized the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale-11 (BIS-11), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), and suicidality module of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI). Stepwise regression analyses and an analysis of covariance with interaction terms were performed.



RESULTS: The mean BIS-11 score was 59.3 (SD = 10.7). Psychiatric pathologies, including suicidality, were reported in relatively large proportions of patients, including PHQ-9 score ≥ 10 in 29 (19.9%) patients, GAD-7 score ≥ 7 in 35 (24.0%) patients, and MINI suicidality score ≥ 6 in 15 (10.3%) patients. Stepwise linear regression revealed that BIS-11 score was positively associated with the PHQ-9 scores (p < 0.001), antiseizure medication polytherapy (p < 0.001), use of lamotrigine (p = 0.009), and recurrence of generalized or focal to bilateral tonic clonic seizures (p = 0.010). The coefficient of determination for the model was 0.397. Generalized or focal to bilateral tonic clonic seizure recurrence tended to be positively associated with total BIS-11 scores in men but not in women. In subscale analyses, somewhat different variables were associated with different BIS-11subscales. A trend for a positive association between BIS-11 score and suicidality was found (p = 0.066).



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified a positive association between clinical seizure severity and impulsivity, and found that this association tended to be sex-specific, occurring only in males. Impulsivity could potentially be weakly associated with suicidality in patients with epilepsy.

Language: en