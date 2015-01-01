|
Citation
|
Quednow BB, Steinhoff A, Bechtiger L, Ribeaud D, Eisner M, Shanahan L. Eur. Addict. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34864731
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Debates about the legalization of illegal substances (e.g., cannabis) continue around the globe. A key consideration in these debates is the adequate protection of young people, which could be informed by current prevalence and age-of-onset patterns. For Switzerland, such information is limited, which is particularly true for women, despite advanced political efforts to legalize cannabis. The objective of the current study was to investigate substance use prevalence rates and ages of onset in a community-representative sample of female and male young adults in Switzerland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Adolescents; Young people; Youth; Adolescent drug use; Age at onset; Community-based research; Drug policy; Legalization debate; Switzerland