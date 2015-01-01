Abstract

BACKGROUND: The main purpose of ergonomics is environment adaptation to humans, and the root cause of the barriers and problems of the older adults is the mismatch between the home environment and their limitations.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to identify and explain physical environment barriers and problems among older adults' homes in Yazd, Iran.



METHODS: This qualitative study was conducted as conventional content analysis. In total, 53 participants including 36 older adults and 17 caregivers were enrolled in the study. The participants were selected using convenience and purposive sampling methods, while the data collection method was a semi-structured interview. The interviews were recorded and transcribed, and then analyzed using MAXQDA11 software.



RESULTS: Following data analysis, 268 initial codes were extracted. They were classified into three major categories and 31 sub categories. The main categories are "barriers and problems associated with older adults' sensory limitations," "barriers and problems associated with older adults' motor limitations," and "barriers and problems associated with older adults' cognitive limitations." CONCLUSIONS: Although the data collected from the older adults and their caregivers are in many cases similar, caregivers can provide reasons for the barriers and problems as well as solutions better than the older adults. The data also indicate that most of the problems and barriers are related to motor limitations.

Language: en