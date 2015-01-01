Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression (PPD) is the most common psychological disorder after childbirth, which may cause serious effects on mothers, infants, and families. The present study aims at identifying factors related to PPD, according to social determinants based on the World Health Organization (WHO) model.

Methods: In this review of literature, the keyword of "postpartum depression" was searched in Persian and English languages and within the time period of 2010 and 2020, in national and international databases including Scientific Information Database (SID), PubMed, ProQuest, Elsevier, and Scopus. Considering the inclusion criteria, 38 articles were finally selected.

Findings: 31 factors in two structural and intermediate dimensions were extracted. The relationship between PPD and socio-economic situation, race, place of residence, perceived social support, marriage satisfaction, home violence, history of depression and psychiatric disorders, psychological pressure, daily stresses, and breastfeeding self-efficiency was verified in the articles. Type of pregnancy, problems and side effects of it, preterm delivery, low weight of infant at birth were factors influencing PPD. Proper breastfeeding played an important role in reducing maternal depression. A relationship was observed between PPD and mother and infant emotional relationships and neonatal outcomes. On the other hand, neonatal disorders and diseases in the first four weeks had a positive significant relationship with PPD. Training and quality of pregnancy and postpartum care were also related to PPD.

Conclusion: The conclusions gained from studying the review of literature shows that the WHO model is capable of determining the social factors related to PPD

