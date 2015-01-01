SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alonso F, Faus M, Cendales B, Useche SA. Infrastructures (Basel) 2021; 6(11): e153.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Maintenance And Rehabilitation of Transport Infrastructures, Publisher MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/infrastructures6110153

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

One of the challenges currently faced by emerging countries is to get their citizens to decide to use sustainable transport for their regular trips, in order to reduce the current vehicular pollution rates. The objective of this descriptive research is to examine the perceptions of Dominicans regarding the state of the country's transport systems and road infrastructure. For this purpose, a nationwide survey procedure was performed. This cross-sectional research used the data retrieved from a sample of 1260 citizens aged over 18, proportional in gender, age, habitat, and province of the Dominican Republic. The results showed how Dominicans believe that, compared to other road features, pedestrian roads and public transport vehicles remain in a very poor condition. Further, citizens report to be more interested about the improvement of road infrastructures than in the implementation of any other set of measures performed to promote sustainable road mobility, including those related with alternative transport means. Finally, this study claims for the need of fostering educational, communicative and participative actions and measures aimed at increasing the value given to sustainable transportation, and the relevance of integrate potential structural and vehicular improvements with those related to human behavior in mobility.


Language: en

Keywords

cities; Dominican Republic; infrastructures; mobility; perception; road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print