Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to present the possibilities of taking therapeutic actions in the conditions of prison isolation towards persons who commit acts of domestic violence. Clinical practice and research reports indicate the validity of expanding rehabilitation and correctional programs to include deeper therapeutic work with inmates. The conditions of prison isolation make it somewhat difficult to establish a therapeutic relationship, but on the other hand, building contact between the inmate and the therapist can serve as a form of relationship-building training based on mutual respect and trust. The paper presents the possibilities of working with a person who used to commit acts of domestic violence, in particular in a romantic relationship (IPV - Intimate Partner Violence) using behavioral-cognitive and systemic approaches. Deeper analysis of possibilities of using therapeutic actions indicates the validity of combining both techniques. On the one hand, patients are equipped with tools and techniques allowing them to change their behavior, on the other hand, creating space to work within the broader family context. The article also features an attempt to analyze the possibilities of working with a couple who experience domestic violence, either in the conditions of prison isolation or after leaving the penitentiary. The considerations presented below widen the understanding of prison isolation conditions as a possibility to build a new reality and change behavior even when serving a prison sentence.



===





Niniejsze opracowanie stanowi próbę analizy możliwości oddziaływań terapeutycznych wobec osób stosujących przemoc w rodzinie w warunkach izolacji więziennej.



Praktyka kliniczna oraz doniesienia z badań wskazują na zasadność poszerzania oddziaływań resocjalizacyjnych, programów korekcyjnych o głębszą pracę terapeutyczną z osadzonymi. Warunki izolacji więziennej poniekąd utrudniają nawiązanie relacji terapeutycznej, z drugiej jednak strony, budowanie kontaktu pomiędzy osadzonym a terapeutą może stanowić swojego rodzaju trening budowania relacji oparty na wzajemnym szacunku i zaufaniu. W artykule przedstawione zostały możliwości pracy z osobą stosującą przemoc w rodzinie, a w szczególności w związku romantycznym, w nurcie behawioralno-poznawczym oraz systemowym. Głębsza analiza możliwości oddziaływań terapeutycznych wskazuje na zasadność łączenia obu technik, z jednej strony, wyposażając klienta w narzędzia i techniki do zmiany zachowań, a z drugiej, stwarzając przestrzeń do pracy w szerszym kontekście rodzinnym. W pracy podjęto też próbę analizy możliwości pracy z parą, w relacjach której dochodzi do przemocy, czy to w warunkach izolacji więziennej, czy też po opuszczeniu zakładu karnego. Przedstawione rozważania poszerzają postrzeganie warunków izolacji więziennej o możliwości budowania nowej rzeczywistości i zmianę zachowania już w trakcie odbywania kary pozbawienia wolności.

Language: pl