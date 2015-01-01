Abstract

The review of the studies dealing with the effects of icing on air transport operation is presented. The problems of ground-based icing leading to the deterioration of runways and complication of pre-flight aerodrome operations are discussed. The reasons for the in-flight aircraft icing, the tools and methods of icing observation, the approaches to the forecasting of icing in clouds and precipitation are considered. The methods for predicting the icing of aircraft engines in the zones with high concentration of ice crystals are analyzed.

Language: en