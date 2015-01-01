SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ivanova AR. Russ. Meteorol. Hydrol. 2021; 46(7): 461-473.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Pleiades Publishing)

DOI

10.3103/S1068373921070050

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The review of the studies dealing with the effects of icing on air transport operation is presented. The problems of ground-based icing leading to the deterioration of runways and complication of pre-flight aerodrome operations are discussed. The reasons for the in-flight aircraft icing, the tools and methods of icing observation, the approaches to the forecasting of icing in clouds and precipitation are considered. The methods for predicting the icing of aircraft engines in the zones with high concentration of ice crystals are analyzed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print