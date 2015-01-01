Abstract

Promoting positive identity and seeking early support for gender, sex and sexuality (GSS) issues among youth is vital. Understanding and addressing factors associated withGSS among them is critical. We assessed four-year case records (January 2017–December 2020) of all first visit youth mental health promotion clinic (YMHPC) clients (15–35 years) for factors associated with GSS issues in Karnataka. Overall, prevalence of GSS issues was 1.8% (189/10,340). Increased risk of GSS issues was observed among clients reporting suicidality (AOR = 4.27, 95% CI = 2.70–6.74) and relationship issues (AOR = 3.63, 95% CI = 2.36–5.57), followed by issues of safety (AOR = 2.56, 95% CI = 1.72–3.81), personality (AOR = 2.48, 95% CI = 1.60–3.85), health and lifestyle (AOR = 2.27, 95% CI = 1.77–4.19), smokers (AOR = 2.30, 95% CI = 1.24–4.27), and those who felt depressed (AOR = 2.10, 95% CI = 1.43–3.09) and worthless (AOR = 2.08, 95% CI = 1.28–3.39). Clients aged 21–25 years (AOR = 1.80,95% CI = 1.27–2.54), male (AOR = 1.72, 95% CI = 1.20–2.46) and who had been married (AOR = 2.32, 95% CI = 1.51–3.57) had a higher risk of GSS issues than those aged 15–20 years and other counterparts, respectively. Clients who drank alcohol (AOR = 0.49, 95% CI = 0.30–0.81) had reduced risk of GSS issues. The findings re-iterate the importance of early recognition of factors (essential precursors) of GSS issues among youth. The study highlights the importance of promoting awareness and improving primordial prevention of possible GSS issues in later life. This study has important implications on youth mental health promotion programs, especially in countries like India.

