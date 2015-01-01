|
Sinko L, Goldner L, Saint Arnault DM. Sexes (Basel) 2021; 2(3): 363-377.
Abstract
Gender-Based Violence (GBV) trauma recovery models have evolved in such a way that survivors are viewed as actively engaging in a multitude of strategies. In addition to seeking help and coping, survivors engage in diverse lifestyle, social, spiritual, and practical strategies to promote their health and wellbeing. This exploratory sequential mixed-methods study develops an instrument to measure the holistic recovery actions used by GBV survivors. The qualitative phase combined recovery action codes from interviews with 50 GBV survivors in three different survivor samples to create an initial six-concept 41-item Trauma Recovery Actions Checklist (TRAC). The quantitative psychometrics phase used data from 289 American GBV survivors.
help-seeking; interpersonal trauma; intimate partner violence; mental health; mixed-methods research; rape; sexual abuse; sexual assault; trauma recovery