Klimley K, Broj B, Plombon B, Haskamp C, Christopher R, Masias E, Van Hasselt VB, Black RA. J. Forensic Pract. 2021; 23(4): 350-359.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Police officers are increasingly interacting with individuals with mental illnesses. Officers who encounter these persons have three choices: detain, arrest and transport to a correctional facility; resolve the situation informally; or initiate an involuntary psychiatric admission. The decision to place someone under an involuntary psychiatric admission is based on a variety of factors. This paper aims to collaborate with two metropolitan Police Departments in South Florida to explore individual and departmental factors that contribute to involuntary psychiatric admissions initiated by their officers.
Baker act; Community mental health; Crisis intervention training; First responders; Involuntary psychiatric admissions; Mental health; Mental illness; Police officers; Psychiatric hospitalization; Public health; Substance use; Suicide