Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to outline qualitative research into what influences, maintains and reduces prolific self-harm within women's prisons across England.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Semi-structured interviews were conducted with participants who were identified as engaging in prolific self-harm. Thematic analysis was applied to two data sets, and analyses were combined to generate final themes.



FINDINGS Six overarching themes were identified which served to explain what influences the repetitive nature of prolific self-harm and also what helps to reduce it. The themes were reasons for self-harm, trauma, being in prison, support, other support and interventions: management and rehabilitative. Research limitations/implications Owing to the sensitive nature of the research a stringent exclusion criteria was applied which limited the data sample from the original pool. Variance in detail was observed from the interviewer transcripts. The data sample was not large enough to examine the influence of protected characteristics. Practical implications Responsivity in the support offered by staff is critical to a reduction in repetitive harm. A re-focus on staff training, plus support mechanisms for staff supporting people in women's prisons who self-harm prolifically has been recommended.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper has focussed specifically on prolific self-harm within women's prisons. This has not been an area that has been investigated separately to the general self-harm literature in prisons. This paper provides insight into factors which influence, maintain and reduce prolific-self harm in women residing in prison.

Language: en