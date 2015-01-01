SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Higgins ST. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/acer.14758

PMID

34866198

Abstract

Heavy Episodic drinking and associated serious adverse impacts is a persistent and often tragic problem among emerging adults including college students that calls out for efficacious clinical interventions and innovative mitigation policies (e.g., Hingson et al., 2017; Hultgren et al., 2021). While heavy drinking has multiple determinants, there is broad recognition that the relative reinforcing effects of alcohol acting at brain reward centers play an essential role in promoting and sustaining that behavior pattern (Martinez-Loredo et al., 2021; MacKillop, 2016).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print