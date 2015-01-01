Abstract

Anger Rumination (AR) represents a maladaptive cognitive process that contributes negatively to psychosocial functioning. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the psychometric properties (e.g., factorial structure, measurement invariance, and reliability) of the Children's Anger Rumination Scale (CARS). Factorial structure was tested by contrasting alternative model representations of the instrument (one- and four-factor independent cluster models-confirmatory factor analysis [ICM-CFA], exploratory structural equation modelling [ESEM], bifactor-CFA and bifactor-ESEM) in a convenience sample of 552 Greek students (M(age) = 11.50 years; 53.6% girls). The hypothesized bifactor-ESEM solution, composed by a general anger rumination factor and four specific factors (Angry Afterthoughts, Thoughts of Revenge, Angry Memories, and Understanding of Causes) provided the best fit to the data and revealed the unitary dimensionality of the CARS. Measurement invariance across gender and age in level of the latent means indicated no significant differences in relation to AR tendency. The CARS showed internal consistency, one-month test-retest reliability as well as desirable patterns of convergent and discriminant validity. The predictive power of the instrument was also supported as participants' AR propensity was found to explain both depressive symptoms and bullying behaviors. Overall, our findings indicate that the CARS is a developmentally appropriate and psychometrically sound instrument that conceptualizes AR as an unidimensional construct among children and preadolescents.

