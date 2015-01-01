Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to describe the injury epidemiology of domestic and international level male New Zealand cricketers from seasons 2009-2010 to 2014-2015 across all match formats given the increasing popularity of T20 cricket.



METHODS: Match exposure and injury surveillance data collected prospectively by New Zealand Cricket was analysed using international consensus recommendations for injury surveillance and reporting in cricket. Relationships between playing level, role and injury were statistically analysed.



RESULTS: A total of 268 elite male New Zealand cricketers from seasons 2009-2010 to 2014-2015 were analysed from the New Zealand Cricket injury surveillance system. Total new match injury incidence rates were 37.0 and 58.0 injuries per 10 000 player hours in domestic and international cricket, respectively. Total new and recurrent match injury incidence in international cricket was approximately 1.7 times higher than domestic cricket (277.6 vs 162.8 injuries per 1000 player days). Injury prevalence rates were 7.6% and 10.0% in domestic and international cricket. The hamstring (8.2%) in domestic cricket and the groin (13.5%) in international cricket were the most injured body sites. Most match days lost in domestic cricket were to the lumbar spine (417 days), and groin in international cricket (152 days). There were statistically significant differences in injury between domestic and international level cricketers (χ(2)=4.39, p=0.036), and playing role (χ(2)=42.29, p<0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Total injury incidence rates in elite New Zealand cricket increased in 2009-2015 compared with previous data. International-level players and pace bowlers were the most injured individuals.

