Fong ZH, Loh WNC, Fong YJ, Neo HLM, Chee TT. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34866412
Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a worrying phenomenon that is prevalent among young people. Prior theorizing and empirical evidence suggest that parenting may play a role in the etiology of NSSI. Thus, we conducted a systematic review to examine the association between parenting behaviors and parenting styles with NSSI in young people.
adolescent; self-harm; non-suicidal self-injury; parents; parenting; self-injurious behavior