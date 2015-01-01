SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grave U, Glanert S, Borchfeld K, Outzen J, Schweiger U, Faßbinder E, Klein JP. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): e1968612.

(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008198.2021.1968612

34868477

PMC8635563

BACKGROUND: Perceived social support (PSS) is a crucial factor in physical and mental health. Previous studies found a negative association between childhood maltreatment (CM) and current PSS.

OBJECTIVE: In this paper, we investigate whether psychopathology moderates this association in a sample of patients with Depressive Disorder (DD) and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

METHOD: Sixty-nine patients with DD and 110 patients with BPD were recruited to inpatient/day clinic treatment programmes for either DD or BPD. All participants completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) and the Social Support Questionnaire (F-SozU). Our hypothesis was tested with a moderator analysis in a multiple linear regression model.

RESULTS: We found a significant interaction between diagnosis and CM for the CTQ total score and the emotional abuse subscale. Post hoc analyses revealed a significant negative correlation between CM and PSS only for patients suffering from BPD and not for patients with DD.

CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that the negative association between CM and PSS might be more pronounced in certain patient groups, particularly patients with BPD.


childhood maltreatment; borderline personality disorder; depressive disorder; emotional abuse; Perceived social support

