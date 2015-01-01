Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has represented a burden to communities worldwide. Research indicates that this burden is not equally distributed in the community, and vulnerable groups, such as violence-exposed individuals may pay a particularly high prize. Perceived social support is known to buffer against negative effects of trauma and adversity, but it is not clear whether this is the case during times of social restrictions and lockdowns. In this study, we tested if perceived social support could buffer the link between pandemic worry and psychological distress in a community sample and in the subgroup exposed to violence during the pandemic.



METHODS: A stratified, presumed representative sample of the Norwegian population (N = 1,041, response rate = 39.9%) responded to a cross-sectional web survey in May 2020. Fifty-nine participants (5.7%) had been exposed to physical, sexual, and/or psychological violence during the last month.



RESULTS: Current violence, pandemic worry, and perceived social support were independently associated with psychological distress. In the total sample, perceived social support moderated the relationship between pandemic worry and psychological distress. However, this was not found in individuals who were exposed to current violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Even though high levels of perceived social support can protect against psychological distress in the face of pandemic worry in the community, it seems that this resource is not as useful for individuals exposed to current violence. Outreach health and care services are warranted to support the needs of this particular vulnerable group.

Language: en