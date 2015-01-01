|
Citation
|
Birkeland MS, Thoresen S, Blix I. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): e1990551.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34868482
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has represented a burden to communities worldwide. Research indicates that this burden is not equally distributed in the community, and vulnerable groups, such as violence-exposed individuals may pay a particularly high prize. Perceived social support is known to buffer against negative effects of trauma and adversity, but it is not clear whether this is the case during times of social restrictions and lockdowns. In this study, we tested if perceived social support could buffer the link between pandemic worry and psychological distress in a community sample and in the subgroup exposed to violence during the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; COVID-19; violence; social support; pandemic; worry