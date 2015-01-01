Abstract

The aim of this article is to present a research-based rationale for NETfacts, a newly developed integrated approach at the individual and the community level in order to mitigate the mental and social sequelae of war and crisis. To this end, we provide a selective review of relevant literature from neuroscience, clinical psychology, and social science. In psychotraumatology, individual avoidance describes the effort to prevent exposure to trauma reminders. Among patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), this becomes pathological, exacerbating distress and preventing recovery. This silence resonates in traumatized communities and consequently taboo builds - ultimately to the advantage of the perpetrators. The resulting collective avoidance leads to a fragmented collective memory about trauma or human rights violations in the community so that a shared account of the group's history becomes impossible. The deficient collective memory promotes ambiguous truths and anxiety, enabling a reactive construction of safety based on selective information that leads to an endorsement of extreme opinions. Ongoing insecurity, violence and crime lead to increasing anxiety and fear. The self-interest of the perpetrators and the abnormal behaviour of survivors leads to an escalation in stigma and social exclusion resulting in the prevention or limitation of community exposure to traumatic material, i.e., to reduce tension and protect the construction of safety. The exposure to and recognition of traumatic facts subject to avoidance is key to a coherent collective memory and sense of communion, and to prevent further cycles of violence. The NETfacts health system combines individual and community-based intervention to treat the structure of memory at both the individual and collective levels. Abbreviations: NET: narrative exposure therapy; FORNET: narrative exposure therapy for forensic offender rehabilitation; NETfacts: facts derived from narrative exposure therapy.

Language: en