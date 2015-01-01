|
Citation
|
Atreya A, Baral S, Menezes RG, Nepal S. F1000Res. 2021; 10: e337.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, F1000 Research)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34868554
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Male genital injuries are urological emergencies which if not promptly treated with correct therapeutic intervention may lead to chances of loss of fertility due to infections and anatomical disruption of normalcy. This study highlights the clinical scenarios, etiology and outcome of male genital injury cases that were managed at a tertiary care center in Nepal. Such injuries are not frequently encountered as lack of reporting by patients means cases are rare. The present study is the first from Nepal which depicts a comprehensive report on male genital injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
male; Nepal; genital injuries; penile fracture; scrotal laceration