Abstract

Fall accidents from windows usually start indoors, so it is impossible to secure witnesses or video clips of the initial fall situation, and there are difficulties such as a complicated fall process, but related studies are rare. In this study, the types of window fall accidents are classified, and behavior characteristics are analyzed through multibody simulation analysis based on the initial fall postures and speed values from the experimental results. And, in case studies of carefully selected real events, a method for specifying the type of window fall accident is presented along with the reconstruction simulation results using a fuzzy tool for type estimation. It is believed that the results of the characteristic analysis for each type of window fall accidents and the reconstruction method proposed in this paper will be useful for related forensic investigations.

Language: en