Cossar RD, Stewart AC, Wilkinson AL, Dietze P, Ogloff JRP, Aitken C, Butler T, Kinner SA, Curtis M, Walker S, Kirwan A, Stoove M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 101: e103532.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34871944
OBJECTIVE: Rates of emergency department (ED) use are higher among people released from prison than in the general population. However, little is known about ED presentations specifically among people with a history of injecting drug use (IDU) leaving prison. We measured the incidence of ED presentation in the three months following release from prison, among a cohort of men with histories of IDU, and determined pre-release characteristics associated with presenting to an ED during this period.
Language: en
Emergency department; Prison; Injecting drug use; Quantitative methods