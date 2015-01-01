Abstract

The COVID-19 health disaster has had a dramatic impact on the global hospitality industry, affecting millions of people. The aim of this study is to examine the impact of job insecurity on hotel employees' anxiety and depression, and whether these psychological strains could influence employees' self-rated task performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also examine the moderating role of hotel employees' resilience in this context. The hypotheses were examined by collecting data from 353 hotel employees currently working in the Canary Islands (Spain). The results highlight the significant effects of job insecurity on employees' anxiety and depression levels. However, hotel employees' task performance was not affected by their job insecurity or by their anxiety and depression. In addition, employees' resilience has a moderating effect as it reduces the negative influence of job insecurity on depression. Finally, the discussion section sets out various theoretical and practical implications of the findings.

