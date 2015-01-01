|
Citation
|
Coleman CN, Cliffer KD, DiCarlo AL, Homer MJ, Moyer BR, Loelius SG, Tewell AW, Bader J, Koerner JF. Int. J. Radiat. Biol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34870543
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: An effective response for a mass-casualty incident requires understanding the relevant basic science and physical impact; detailed preparedness among jurisdictions; and clear, sequential response planning, including formal operational exercises, logistics, interagency and public-private coordination, rapid activation of resilience, and continual improvement from lessons learned and new knowledge. This report for the ConRad 2021 meeting describes next steps for civilian medical and public health response planning for a nuclear detonation; utility of this type of planning for broader application; and extension of this planning to the international community.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disaster response; emergency playbook; mass-casualty; nuclear detonation; radiation accident; response