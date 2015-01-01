Abstract

PURPOSE: An effective response for a mass-casualty incident requires understanding the relevant basic science and physical impact; detailed preparedness among jurisdictions; and clear, sequential response planning, including formal operational exercises, logistics, interagency and public-private coordination, rapid activation of resilience, and continual improvement from lessons learned and new knowledge. This report for the ConRad 2021 meeting describes next steps for civilian medical and public health response planning for a nuclear detonation; utility of this type of planning for broader application; and extension of this planning to the international community.



CONCLUSION: A nuclear detonation requires an immediate response within minutes to what will be a large-scale disaster complicated by radiation, including some elements that are similar to those for responses to a broad range of incidents. The response could be further complicated if multiple incidents occur simultaneously. The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the complexity of responding to a large-scale, population-diverse, and geographically-dispersed disaster that evolves over time. A different type of challenge and complexity is presented by the compressed timeline for an operational response to a nuclear detonation that requires detailed planning, with preparedness and operational response scripting for immediate response, addressing of more slowly developing radiation illness, and flexibility to adapt the response to a rapidly changing situation. This need translates into use of just-in-time information; effective, credible communication; situational awareness on a global scale; and a template upon which as much precision as possible can be implemented to apply capabilities in multi-sector response. This effort can be greatly facilitated using a 'playbook' approach, the basics of which are presented here.

Language: en