Rizkalla J, Botros D, Alqahtani N, Patnala M, Salama P, Perez FP, Rizkalla M. Journal of biomedical science and engineering 2021; 14(11): 347-360.
INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a common injury, with nearly 3 - 4 million cases annually in the United States alone. Neuroimaging in patients with mTBI provides little benefit, and is usually not indicated as the diagnosis is primarily clinical. It is theorized that microvascular trauma to the brain may be present in mTBI, that may not be captured by routine MRI and CT scans. Electromagnetic (EM) waves may provide a more sensitive medical imaging modality to provide objective data in the diagnosis of mTBI.
Trauma; Simulation; Imaging; Brain Injury; COMSOL