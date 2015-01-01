Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to test if individuals with inherent dispositions to depression-related cognitions and behaviors are more at risk of experiencing relational difficulties, such as peer victimization and dating violence victimization.



METHOD: This study used a genetically informed design with 806 twins (51.5% girls) to test 1) if at least part of the association between peer victimization in school and dating violence victimization in emerging adulthood can be explained by common underlying heritable factors. Participants provided repeated assessments of their peer victimization in school at ages 13 through 17, their depression symptoms at ages 13 through 19, as well as their victimization in dating relationships at age 19.



RESULTS: A Cholesky decomposition based on structural equation modeling supported the hypotheses. Specifically, the association between peer victimization and dating violence victimization was to a significant extent explained by common underlying genetic vulnerabilities that were associated with depression symptoms. No sex moderation was found.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the importance of addressing early indicators of vulnerability toward depression symptoms to prevent victimization by peers or dating partners.

Language: en