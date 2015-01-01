Abstract

Soccer is the most common team sport in the world. A significant number of players are associated with a large number of injuries. Injuries occur in a variety of contexts regardless of the age or performance level of players. The vast majority of injuries involve soft tissues. Bone injuries are less common, but usually result in long-term exclusion from the game. Three different types of fractures related to soccer are classified as acute types, stress fractures and avulsion. This manuscript outlines the diagnostic procedures and treatments for stress fractures, avulsion fractures and bone cyst. The common feature of the described injuries includes frequent difficulties associated with the correct diagnosis and treatment direction. In therapeutic treatment, the doctor and the patient often have to choose between conservative treatment and surgical treatment, which in many cases is not simple. We suggest that in the event of injuries to soccer players, surgical treatment should be used, shortening the time to return to full sports activity. A very important element of the therapeutic process is proper rehabilitation, which should be individually tailored to the patient in order to optimize the treatment process. Some of the rehabilitation protocols should be permanently incorporated into the warm-up protocols for training. Such a procedure has a preventive effect.

Language: en