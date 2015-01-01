SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Livingston MD, Woods-Jaeger B, Spencer RA, Lemon E, Walker A, Komro KA. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605211056727

PMID

34865561

Abstract

Historically, child maltreatment prevention research has focused largelly on modifying relational risk factors (e.g., parenting), but more recently research has shifted to examining policies and programs that address social deterninants of maltreatment. Policies that intervene on the social deternimants of child maltreatment may produce significant population-level effects and substantial cost savings to the health care system.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print