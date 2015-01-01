Abstract

AIMS: This study aimed to investigate whether the impact of workplace violence (WPV) on nurses' mental health varies with mental resilience and coping strategies.



BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a serious threat to nurses' mental health, and its impact on nurses' mental health is influenced by many factors.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study involving 349 participants was conducted over 12 months. The data were analyzed using SPSS 25.0 and SPSS PROCESS macro.



RESULTS: In total, 82.52% of nurses were exposed to WPV. WPV not only affects mental health directly but also indirectly through mental resilience. Coping strategies had a moderating effect among WPV, mental resilience and mental health. When nurses coped with psychological violence with intolerance, WPV had a stronger negative effect on their mental health. When nurses coped with psychological violence with tolerance but coped with physical violence with intolerance, mental resilience had a stronger positive effect on their mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: Good mental resilience and coping with psychological violence with tolerance while coping with physical violence with intolerance can help buffer WPV and promote mental health. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Employers who have a "zero tolerance" policy regarding WPV need to re-examine how they currently operate.

