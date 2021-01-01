Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: To examine health-related quality of life (HR-QOL) in Veterans with and without a history of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and investigate correlates and predictors of HR-QOL within the mTBI sample. Research Method/Design: Participants (N = 144) included 81 Veterans with a history of mTBI and 63 Veteran controls (VCs) without a history of mTBI. Primary outcomes of interest were the 8 subscales of the 36-Item Short Form Survey (SF-36). Participants also completed questionnaires measuring combat exposure, depressive and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, and neurobehavioral symptoms.



RESULTS: ANCOVAs adjusting for age found that, relative to VCs, the mTBI group demonstrated poorer HR-QOL across all SF-36 subscales (p's = ≤.001-.006; η(p)² =.05-.21). After adjusting for age, combat exposure, and depressive and PTSD symptoms, the mTBI group endorsed poorer HR-QOL on the Physical Role Functioning, General Health, and Social Functioning subscales (p's =.011-.032; η(p)² =.03-.05). Within the mTBI sample, employment status, lifetime number of mTBIs, depression, PTSD, and neurobehavioral symptoms collectively predicted all 8 SF-36 subscales (p's <.001), accounting for 29-65% of the total variance. Although depression and neurobehavioral symptoms tended to be the strongest predictors of HR-QOL, lifetime number of mTBIs and employment status were also important predictors of specific HR-QOL domains.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that, above and beyond depression, PTSD, and combat exposure, history of remote mTBI contributes to aspects of HR-QOL-particularly in perceptions of physical health and social functioning. Furthermore, different combinations of predictor variables are associated with different HR-QOL domains, highlighting the need for multimodal treatments within this vulnerable population. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

