Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Road traffic injuries, disabilities, and deaths have been a major public health problem worldwide and in Ethiopia. Globally, around 1.35 million people die every year on the roads and 20-50 million sustain nonfatal injuries as a result of road traffic crashes. This study aimed to assess the magnitude of deaths and associated factors among road traffic injury victims admitted to emergency outpatient departments of public and private hospitals at Adama town, East Shewa Zone, Ethiopia.



METHODS: Institution-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 381 road traffic injury victims admitted to hospitals in Adama town, East Shewa, Ethiopia, from 14 December 2019 to 29 February 2020. Data were collected using interviewer-administered structured questionnaires. Data were entered into EpiData version 4.6.0.2 and analyzed using SPSS version 21. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regressions were fitted to identify variables significantly associated with road traffic injury-related deaths and the results were presented with adjusted odds ratios and 95% confidence interval. Statistical significance was declared at p-value < 0.05.



RESULTS: The magnitude of deaths among road traffic injury victims were 12.9%. Age (25-44 years) (adjusted odds ratio = 4.24, 95% confidence interval = 1.70-10.61), rural resident (adjusted odds ratio = 2.26, 95% confidence interval = 1.11-4.55), pedestrian (adjusted odds ratio = 3.72, 95% confidence interval = 1.67-7.99), night-time injury (adjusted odds ratio = 5.29, 95% confidence interval = 2.52-11.10), injuries on weekends (adjusted odds ratio = 2.32, 95% confidence interval = 1.12-4.80), not getting first aid at injury site (adjusted odds ratio = 2.64, 95% confidence interval = 1.02-6.84), and known comorbidity conditions (adjusted odds ratio = 3.01, 95% confidence interval = 1.23-7.38) were significantly associated with road traffic injuries-related deaths.



CONCLUSION: A significant proportion of road traffic injuries resulted in death. Age, place of residence, pedestrians, night-time injury, and not getting first aid were associated with road traffic injuries-related deaths. Preventive strategies that focus on young adults, rural residents, pedestrians, and people with comorbidities would minimize road traffic injuries-related deaths. Moreover, strict supervision on weekend and night-time drives, and providing accessible lifesaving first aid services would have significant importance.

