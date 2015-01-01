SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Glauberman G, Qureshi K. SAGE Open Nurs 2021; 7: e23779608211040597.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/23779608211040597

34869858

PMC8642064

High-rise (HR) building fires remain a tragic cause of preventable injury and death in the United States. Recent incidences of HR building fires have served as high-profile reminders of the persistent threat that HR fires pose to public health. Fire safety is an important aspect of household emergency preparedness addressed by community/public health nurses (C/PHNs). This study aimed to address a gap in the literature regarding C/PHNs' awareness of fire safety for people and families who reside in HR buildings. A descriptive qualitative study using key-informant and focus group interviews was conducted involving C/PHNs (n  =  19) in Honolulu, Hawaii. Qualitative data analysis revealed three main themes related to this issue: (1) C/PHN awareness of HR fire safety issues, (2) C/PHN perceived barriers for HR building occupant fire safety, and (3) C/PHN suggested strategies to address HR fire safety for occupants.

FINDINGS highlight how more needs to be done to assure that C/PHNs are adequately prepared to work with occupants of residential HR buildings on matters related to fire safety.


qualitative research; fire safety; community nursing; emergency preparedness; public health nursing; urban health

