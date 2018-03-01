Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nurses are the largest healthcare workforce and are not immune to intimate partner violence (IPV) and its consequences.



OBJECTIVE: This study is aimed at determining the prevalence, types of IPV, and its determinants among female nurses and nursing students in a tertiary teaching hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was done in a teaching hospital in Abakaliki between 1st March 2018 and 31st May 2018 to evaluate the prevalence of IPV in the past 12 months among 460 female nursing students and 460 nurses in the facility. Data were obtained with a structured questionnaire and a Composite Abuse Scale. The data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics version 20 and represented using frequency table, percentages, and odds ratios. The level of significance is at P-value < 0.05.



RESULTS: The prevalence of IPV was 48.2% for the nursing student and 58.7% for the nurses. The most common form of IPV among nursing students was Emotional and/or Harassment abuse (27.1%) while it was Severe combined abuse (23.9%) among the nurses. The significant determinants of IPV among nursing students were age [OR = 0.61(95%CI0.41-0.92)] and year of study [OR = 0.67 (95%CI 0.51-0.89)]. Male partner being unemployed was associated with increased odds of a female partner experiencing violence. Nurses' marital status and being in the low socioeconomic class were associated with increased odds of a nurse witnessing IPV.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of IPV in the studied group is unacceptably high. Efforts are therefore needed to prevent IPV in the study groups. Health care managers in the study area should make policies to support nurses/nursing students who have experienced IPV.

