OBJECTIVES: This study examined the characteristics of occupational mental disorders among those involved in the transport and postal activities in the trucking industry.



METHOD: We examined 237 out of 3517 cases of occupational mental disorders, compensated between the fiscal years 2010 and 2017. An assessment was made for sex, "life-or-death" status at compensation, age at the onset and suicide, the diagnosis according to the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, and other factors regarding occupational compensation. The participants were divided into two groups: truck drivers and non-truck drivers.



RESULTS: Men accounted for approximately 90% of the cases. Depressive episode (F32) was the most common diagnosis in drivers and non-drivers, thus constituting 65 out of 149 and 48 out of 88 cases, respectively. The next most common type of mental disorder was adjustment disorders (F43.2), with 34 out of 149 drivers and 24 out of 88 non-drivers reporting them. Furthermore, the majority of drivers that had posttraumatic stress disorder (24 out of 27 cases) reported that they "suffered a serious illness or injury" and "experienced or witnessed a terrible accident or disaster." Occupational disasters due to long working hours were 52.4% for drivers and 73.9% for non-drivers. A total of 30.8% of the drivers reported working long hours since they joined the company.



CONCLUSION: Drivers' long working hours entail waiting at the origin and cargo destination site, handling cargo, and incidental tasks other than driving. Thus, the reduction in work hours regarding these tasks needs to be a fundamental goal, and measures that include mental health care for accidents and miserable experiences must be implemented. However, long working hours for non-drivers are likely linked to job expansion/increase and reassignment/relocation. These findings highlight that to prevent overwork-related mental disorders, appropriate actions should be taken considering different sources of exposure for drivers or non-drivers.



「道路貨物運送業」の精神障害の労災請求件数，支給決定件数は過去10年で上位3位以内に入っており，過労死等防止対策においてメンタルヘルス対策が重要と考えられる．そこで本研究は，「道路貨物運送業」の労災認定された精神障害等の事案の特徴を明らかにすることを目的とする．対象と方法：本研究では，平成22（2010）～29（2017）年度の8年間に支給決定された3,517件の精神障害等事案（業務上）のうち，237件を分析対象とした．対象者は，運転業務従事者と非運転業務従事者の2群に分けて検証を行った．分析内容は，運転業務従事者と非運転業務従事者の内訳，性別の件数，精神障害発症後の生存あるいは自殺件数，発症時と死亡時の平均年齢と年齢階層別の件数，疾病及び関連保健問題の国際統計分類（ICD-10）による決定時疾患名の件数，及び労災認定事案の出来事による長時間労働単独による認定，長時間労働と長時間労働以外の出来事による認定，そして長時間労働以外の出来事による認定の件数の分析をした．結果：性別は男性214件（90.3％），女性23件（9.7％）であり，男性がほとんどであった．全体の生存・自殺は，生存が202件（85.2％），自殺は35件（14.8％）であった．発症時の平均年齢（SD）は，全体が41.1（±9.2）歳，男性は41.7（±9.0）歳，女性は35.7（±9.5）歳，死亡時は全体（男性）が40.3（±9.9）歳であった．最も多い3つの疾患について示すと，全体では，F32うつ病エピソードが113件（47.7％）で最も多く，F43.2適応障害が58件（24.5％），F43.1心的外傷後ストレス障害が27件（11.4％）であった．職種別では，F32うつ病エピソードが運転業務従事者65件（43.6％），非運転業務従事者が48件（54.5％）で最も多かった．労災認定事案の出来事を3つに分類した結果，運転業務従事者は長時間労働単独が18.8％，長時間労働と出来事が33.6％，長時間以外の他の出来事は47.7％であった．非運転業務従事者は長時間労働単独が23.9％，長時間労働と出来事が50.0％，長時間以外の他の出来事は26.1％であった．長時間労働の要因は，運転業務従事者が「入社当初から長時間労働」が30.8％であり，非運転業務従事者は，「配置転換・転勤」は23.1％，「業務拡大・増加」が18.5％であった．考察と結論：運転業務従事者の長時間労働の削減には時間外労働を前提とした勤務体系を改善する必要が考えられる．運転業務従事者の長時間労働は運転労働以外に手待ち，荷役，付帯作業が要因となっており，発・着荷主の現場での作業時間の実態及び内訳を明らかにする必要があると考えられる．非運転業務従事者の長時間労働要因は，仕事の中身が変わったことによる不慣れや職務の増加，通常業務に加えて新規事業担当や荷扱い時間の変更などによるものであった．「道路貨物運送業」において，精神障害等の過労死等防止対策は，運転業務従事者と非運転業務従事者それぞれの検証及び教育等の対策が必要と考えられる．

