SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Law T. Sexualities 2021; 24(7): 941-956.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13634607211026312

PMID

34867068

PMCID

PMC8637364

Abstract

Drawing from qualitative interview data, this article examines men who manage men in the sex industry. A gendered lens reveals that male sex work management engages with sexual and gender scripts in ways that are quite distinct from female sex work. These third parties assume that male sex workers can defend their own security but notably also worry about male workers victimizing them, even as they opportunistically deploy hegemonic masculinity in their business and security practices. The article highlights and reflects on how these framings shape managerial strategies, perceptions of risk and the law, and experiences of stigma.


Language: en

Keywords

stigma; masculinity; Male sex work; sexual scripts; third parties

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print