Chun HYY, Ford A, Kutlubaev MA, Almeida OP, Mead GE. Stroke 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Depression and anxiety each affect around 1 in 3 people during the first year after a stroke. Suicide causes the death of about 3 to 4/1000 stroke survivors during the first 5 years. This narrative review describes the best available evidence for the epidemiology of depression, anxiety, and suicide; their prevention; and the treatment of anxiety and depression. We conclude with directions for future research.


