Abstract

This review presents the current state of understanding of trauma-informed modalities in light of current research in neuroscience, analyzing which brain structures and processes are impacted by these modalities. Studies included in the present review met the inclusion criteria of 1) addressing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in a specific population, 2) treatment of PTSD using any of the evidence-based trauma-informed modalities considered in this review, and 3) presenting functional magnetic resonance imagery (fMRI) data, derived from BOLD signals and voxel-compression maps, of brain structures impacted by these trauma-informed modalities. Articles for this review were collated through PubMed and MEDLINE, using key terms in descending order, such as 'childhood trauma', 'adolescent trauma', and 'adulthood trauma', to 'PTSD', 'fMRI', and so on, depending on the modality in question. Based on these criteria and research methods, 37 studies remained for inclusion in the present review. Among a number of critical findings, this review demonstrates that eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) and mindfulness therapy effectively deactivate hindbrain regions implicated in the downregulation of autonomic nervous system (ANS) hyperarousal. This review also shows that trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) and EMDR activate the hippocampus, anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), and orbitofrontal cortex (OFC)-areas that are implicated in crucial cognitive, affective, and behavioral processes that aid trauma survivors in navigating their challenges.

