Citation
Sichali JM, Dube A, Kachiwanda L, Wardle H, Crampin AC, Bunn C. Wellcome Open Res. 2021; 6: e308.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Welcome Trust)
DOI
PMID
34869913
PMCID
Abstract
Background As in many other countries across sub-Saharan Africa, Malawi's commercial gambling sector has grown considerably in recent years. Driven by the widespread availability of internet through mobile devices, the industry has penetrated both urban and rural settings. In Malawi the model commonly implemented by gambling companies is similar to that used by mobile phone operators. Agents equipped with cellular devices connect to providers' servers to place wagers for customers and print receipts using simple printers attached to their devices. This has produced lucrative returns for providers. While increasing attention is being paid to this trend, most research focusses on sports betting and there is a deficit of papers that document gambling-related harms.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Malawi; Betting; Gambling; Mental Health