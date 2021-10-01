Abstract

Snakebite in India is often attributed to the "big 4," for which polyvalent anti-snake venom is effective. Also significant and less known is the burden of other venomous snakes, one of which is Trimeresurus malabaricus. We report a bite to the face of a tree climber by Trimeresurus malabaricus in the Western Ghats of India, which caused severe local envenomation in the form of facial edema and systemic signs of envenomation, including coagulopathy and hypotension. We discuss the role of thromboelastogram, infrared thermography, and routine diagnostics in this case, which led to the administration of Indian-made polyvalent anti-snake venom. The patient recovered and was discharged without any clinically evident physiological or physical dysfunction.

