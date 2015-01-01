|
Citation
Moljord IEO, Stensvåg KG, Halsteinli V, Rise MB. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2021; 21(1): e1310.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34872531
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-referral to inpatient treatment (SRIT) is built on user participation and patient autonomy. SRIT was conducted for patients with severe mental disorders in a Norwegian Community Mental Health Centre. The aims of the present study were to describe the implementation of SRIT, explore the professionals' experiences of SRIT and assess the costs entailed.
Language: en
Keywords
Empowerment; Low-threshold; Mental health services; Patient participation; Patient-controlled admission; Professional’s experiences; Self-referral; User participation