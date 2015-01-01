Abstract

In the scientific literature, it is often said that 90% of all suicides are the consequences of a mental illness. Nevertheless, recent reports and comments cast doubt on this view and point out that such a limitation might hamper effective suicide prevention. In this overview we will outline and discuss important results on how often suicides are the consequence of mental illnesses and whether the association between mental illnesses and suicide might be overestimated.Mental illnesses and especially affective disorders increase the risk of suicide by 30 to 50 times. Nevertheless, they explain only a certain percentage of all suicides. Observational and treatment studies indicate that mental illness is only one factor of several that lead to suicide. Among other factors are relationship problems, drug abuse, severe somatic illnesses, job problems, financial worries or juridical threats.Suicidal behaviour is an indicator of deep unhappiness but not necessarily caused by a mental illness. Many persons with mental illnesses do not show suicidal behaviour. On the other hand, not all people who take their own lives have a mental illness. This has significant consequences for universal and indicated prevention of suicide.



Die Aussage, dass Suizide zu 90 % Folge psychischer Erkrankungen sind, wird häufig in der wissenschaftlichen Literatur zitiert. Neuere Analysen und Kommentare ziehen das aber in Zweifel und betonen die Notwendigkeit, vielfältigere Ursachen für Suizidereignisse zu beachten, auch um die Prävention von Suiziden nicht auf das Erkennen und Behandeln psychischer Erkrankungen zu reduzieren. Das Ziel dieser Übersichtsarbeit ist die Darstellung und Bewertung wichtiger empirischer Befunde zu der Frage, ob die Rolle psychischer Störungen beim Suizid überbewertet wird.



Psychische Störungen erhöhen das Risiko eines Suizides um das bis zu 30- bis 50-Fache gegenüber der Allgemeinbevölkerung, dennoch wird dadurch nur ein Teil aller Suizide erklärt. Aus Beobachtungs- und Therapiestudien ergeben sich deutliche Hinweise, dass psychische Störungen nur ein Faktor unter mehreren sind, die zu Suizid führen. Eine Rolle spielen beispielsweise auch Beziehungsprobleme, Substanzmissbrauch, Belastungen durch schwere körperliche Erkrankungen, akute Krisen im Beruf, Probleme mit Finanzen und juristische Belastungen.



Suizidales Verhalten weist auf eine tiefe Unzufriedenheit hin, aber nicht notwendigerweise auf eine psychische Erkrankung. Viele Menschen mit einer psychischen Erkrankung zeigen kein suizidales Verhalten und nicht alle Menschen, die sich ihr Leben nehmen, haben eine psychische Erkrankung. Diese Erkenntnisse haben erhebliche Konsequenzen für die universale und indizierte Prävention von Suiziden.

