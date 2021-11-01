Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase suicidal behavior. However, data available to date are inconsistent. This study examines suicidal thoughts and behaviors and suicide trends in 2020 relative to 2019 as an approximation to the impact of the pandemic on suicidal behavior and death in the general population of Catalonia, Spain. Data on suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (STBs) and suicidal mortality were obtained from the Catalonia Suicide Risk Code (CSRC) register and the regional police, respectively. We compared the monthly crude incidence of STBs and suicide mortality rates of 2020 with those of 2019. Joinpoint regression analysis was used to assess changes in trends over time during the studied period. In 2020, 4,263 consultations for STBs and 555 suicide deaths were registered in Catalonia (approx. 7.5 million inhabitants). Compared to 2019, in 2020 STBs rates decreased an average of 6.3% (incidence rate ratio, IRR=0.94, 95% CI 0,90-0,98) and overall suicide death rates increased 1.2% (IRR=1.01, 95% CI 0.90-1.13). Joinpoint regression results showed a substantial decrease in STBs rates with a monthly percent change (MPC) of -22.1 (95% CI: -41.1, 2.9) from January-April 2020, followed by a similar increase from April-July 2020 (MPC=24.7, 95% CI: -5.9, 65.2). The most restrictive measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic reduced consultations for STBs, suggesting that the "stay at home" message may have discouraged people from contacting mental health services. STBs and mortality should continue to be monitored in 2021 and beyond to understand better the mid-to-long term impact of COVID-19 on suicide trends.

