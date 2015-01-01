SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Green-McKenzie J, Shofer FS, Matthei J, Biester R, Deibler M. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002450

34873135

OBJECTIVE: To determine factors associated with return to work in US diplomats injured during a work assignment in Cuba.

METHODS: In this case series work ability was determined at each visit. Questionnaires used included the Symptom Score Questionnaire, Beck Anxiety Inventory, Beck Depression Inventory, Quality-of-Life Inventory, and Patient Health Questionnaire.

RESULTS: Of the 45 employees referred to Occupational Medicine, the mean age was 42.5 years, 60% were men, 68% were never out of work, 22% were out of work for some period and 15% remain out of work. Vestibular, cognitive, hearing, sleep, and visual symptoms, and a higher initial symptom score were significantly associated with work inability while psychiatric symptoms were not.

CONCLUSIONS: This exposure resulted in prolonged illness with cognitive impairment and other clinical manifestations associated with work inability.


