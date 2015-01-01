SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lo HHM, Tam CHL, Lau ENS, Ngai SW, Chan SHW, Leung BFH, Wong ET, Wong EWY, Wong GOC, Cho WC, Tsang AWK, Singh NN. Mindfulness (N Y) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12671-021-01790-7

34873419

PMC8636787

OBJECTIVES: The social unrest that began in Hong Kong in 2019 became a threat to public mental health, such as for depression and post-traumatic stress disorders. A supportive family environment is the most effective protective factor for mental health problems for young people who are exposed to conflict and violence. This study investigated the outcomes of a brief mindful parenting workshop on parent mental health and family functioning.

METHODS: Using a randomized controlled trial design, 54 parents of adolescents and young adults were randomized into intervention group and waitlist control group. Depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress symptoms, negative emotions, family functioning, and family conflicts were measured at baseline (pretest), following training, and at 3-month follow-up.

RESULTS: We found a significant improvement in family functioning among parents in the intervention group when compared to those parents in the control group (F [1, 51] = 4.41, p = .04). When we further controlled the child-initiated physical conflict as covariate, a significant reduction of self-rated levels of depressive symptoms was found in the parents from the intervention group when compared to the parents in the control group (F [1, 49] = 5.14, p = .03).

CONCLUSIONS: We found preliminary evidence that a brief mindful parenting workshop can strengthen parent and family mental health at times of social unrest. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04427683).


Adolescents; Parents; Mindful parenting; Mindfulness-based intervention; Social unrest

