Lo HHM, Tam CHL, Lau ENS, Ngai SW, Chan SHW, Leung BFH, Wong ET, Wong EWY, Wong GOC, Cho WC, Tsang AWK, Singh NN. Mindfulness (N Y) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34873419
OBJECTIVES: The social unrest that began in Hong Kong in 2019 became a threat to public mental health, such as for depression and post-traumatic stress disorders. A supportive family environment is the most effective protective factor for mental health problems for young people who are exposed to conflict and violence. This study investigated the outcomes of a brief mindful parenting workshop on parent mental health and family functioning.
Adolescents; Parents; Mindful parenting; Mindfulness-based intervention; Social unrest