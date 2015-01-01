Abstract

Suicide is one of the main causes of death among patients with mental illnesses. At the same time, alcohol consumption is associated with high risk of autoaggressive and suicidal behavior in population. On the other hand there is an opinion that alcohol may have an illusory-compensatory effect. In that case, alcohol consumption may be an attempt to decrease different symptoms such as depression, anxiety or hallucinations. An analysis of co-occurring schizophrenia and alcohol abuse is presented. Suicide statistics among patients with schizophrenia is studied. Different mechanisms contributing to suicide are highlighted. The correlations of other risk factors with suicide attempts with the assessment of the patient's social resources and environment were studied. The role of alcohol in the presence of other obvious risk factors has been assessed. Possible mechanisms of the protective role of alcohol in relation to suicides among patients with schizophrenia are presented. The authors outline topics of perspective research to clarify the risk of self-destructive behavior in patients with schizophrenia with comorbid alcohol dependence, to search for its predictors and to develop well-grounded complex preventive measures.



===



Среди пациентов, страдающих психическими расстройствами, суицид является одной из основных причин смерти. Вместе с тем алкоголизация сопряжена с высоким риском аутоагрессивного, в том числе суицидного поведения в популяции. С другой стороны, имеется мнение об иллюзорно-компенсаторном действии алкоголя. Злоупотребление алкоголем такими пациентами может быть связано с попытками нейтрализации различных регистров симптоматики, наиболее часто -- аффективного (преимущественно тревожно-депрессивные расстройства) и галлюцинаторного. Представлен анализ коморбидности шизофрении и алкогольной зависимости. Проведено изучение статистики по суицидам, преимущественно среди пациентов, страдающих параноидной шизофренией. Сделан акцент на различные механизмы, лежащие в основе суицидальных попыток. Изучены корреляции ряда других факторов риска с суицидными попытками с оценкой социальных ресурсов и окружения пациента. Проведена оценка роли алкоголя в присутствии иных очевидных факторов риска. Представлены возможные механизмы протективной роли алкоголя в отношении суицидов среди пациентов, страдающих шизофренией. Обозначены темы перспективных научных исследований для уточнения риска аутодеструктивного поведения у пациентов, страдающих шизофренией с коморбидной алкогольной зависимостью, поиска его предикторов и разработки обоснованных комплексных профилактических мероприятий.

Language: ru