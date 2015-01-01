|
Citation
|
Buleyko AA, Soldatkin VA. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2021; 121(10): 144-148.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Влияние злоупотребления алкоголем на риск суицида у больных шизофренией
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Media Sphera)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34874670
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is one of the main causes of death among patients with mental illnesses. At the same time, alcohol consumption is associated with high risk of autoaggressive and suicidal behavior in population. On the other hand there is an opinion that alcohol may have an illusory-compensatory effect. In that case, alcohol consumption may be an attempt to decrease different symptoms such as depression, anxiety or hallucinations. An analysis of co-occurring schizophrenia and alcohol abuse is presented. Suicide statistics among patients with schizophrenia is studied. Different mechanisms contributing to suicide are highlighted. The correlations of other risk factors with suicide attempts with the assessment of the patient's social resources and environment were studied. The role of alcohol in the presence of other obvious risk factors has been assessed. Possible mechanisms of the protective role of alcohol in relation to suicides among patients with schizophrenia are presented. The authors outline topics of perspective research to clarify the risk of self-destructive behavior in patients with schizophrenia with comorbid alcohol dependence, to search for its predictors and to develop well-grounded complex preventive measures.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
suicide; alcohol; schizophrenia