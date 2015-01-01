Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To examine the impacts of a government-implemented cash plus program on violence experiences and perpetration among Tanzanian adolescents.



METHODS. We used data from a cluster randomized controlled trial (n = 130 communities) conducted in the Mbeya and Iringa regions of Tanzania to isolate impacts of the "plus" components of the cash plus intervention. The panel sample comprised 904 adolescents aged 14 to 19 years living in households receiving a government cash transfer. We estimated intent-to-treat impacts on violence experiences, violence perpetration, and pathways of impact.



RESULTS. The plus intervention reduced female participants' experiences of sexual violence by 5 percentage points and male participants' perpetration of physical violence by 6 percentage points. There were no intervention impacts on emotional violence, physical violence, or help seeking. Examining pathways, we found positive impacts on self-esteem and participation in livestock tending and, among female participants, a positive impact on sexual debut delays and a negative effect on school attendance.



CONCLUSIONS. By addressing poverty and multidimensional vulnerability, integrated social protection can reduce violence. Public Health Implications. There is high potential for scale-up and sustainability, and this program reaches some of the most vulnerable and marginalized adolescents. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(12):2227-2238. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306509).

