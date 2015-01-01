Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the relationship between self-reported self-harm and dislike of dentofacial features and oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Anonymous, self-reporting questionnaires were completed by 699 school children (aged 13-14 years), representing over 1% of the age group in Amman, Jordan. Participants were invited from 23 randomly selected schools in 10 educational directorates. OHRQoL was assessed using the Child Perception Questionnaire (CPQ 11-14). Self-harm was assessed using a constructed self-reporting questionnaire. The relationship between OHRQoL and self-harm was assessed and significant findings were identified at probability of α = 0.05.



RESULTS: Over one-quarter of schoolchildren (26.9%, n = 88) admitted self-harming behavior. Self-harm was reported to be due to dislike of dentofacial appearance among 12.9% of participants (n = 90). Higher CPQ 11-14 total scores and individual dimension scores were associated with the presence of self-harm (P <.001). High self-harm incidence was reported among participants who had dentofacial features that affected appearance (P <.001). Among subjects admitting self-harm, the frequency of self-harming behavior ranged from once to over 10 times per year.



CONCLUSIONS: Significant relationships were found between self-harm and dislike of dentofacial features and OHRQoL.

