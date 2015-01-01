|
Agirdas C. Appl. Health Econ. Health Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34878622
BACKGROUND: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) expanded insurance coverage in the USA through Medicaid expansions, insurance marketplaces, subsidies, and mandates in 2014. Insurance coverage at such a large scale may affect individuals' risky health behaviors such as smoking, excessive drinking, overeating, not exercising, and illicit substance use. Those effects are not easy to predict, and they may be positive or negative. On one hand, as more people have access to health care, they may improve their health behaviors with advice from medical professionals, educational materials, tobacco cessation treatments, and healthy behavior incentive programs provided by Medicaid. On the other hand, this increase in access can also lead to moral hazard where reduced costs of health care through insurance can make individuals choose less healthy behaviors.
